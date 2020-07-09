Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 12835 Canyon Echo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
12835 Canyon Echo Drive
Last updated December 18 2019 at 4:44 PM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12835 Canyon Echo Drive
12835 Canyon Echo Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
12835 Canyon Echo Drive, Harris County, TX 77065
Amenities
garage
fireplace
furnished
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic location at a great price! This 4 bedroom home can be furnished or not! Great location, huge house, well kept, and ready for move in! Contact us now for your showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12835 Canyon Echo Drive have any available units?
12835 Canyon Echo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Harris County, TX
.
What amenities does 12835 Canyon Echo Drive have?
Some of 12835 Canyon Echo Drive's amenities include garage, fireplace, and furnished. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12835 Canyon Echo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12835 Canyon Echo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12835 Canyon Echo Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12835 Canyon Echo Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Harris County
.
Does 12835 Canyon Echo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12835 Canyon Echo Drive offers parking.
Does 12835 Canyon Echo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12835 Canyon Echo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12835 Canyon Echo Drive have a pool?
No, 12835 Canyon Echo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12835 Canyon Echo Drive have accessible units?
No, 12835 Canyon Echo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12835 Canyon Echo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12835 Canyon Echo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12835 Canyon Echo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12835 Canyon Echo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
2125 Yale
2125 Yale St
Houston, TX 77008
Windsor Cypress
12035 Old Huffmeister Rd
Jersey Village, TX 77429
Sterling Point
6601 Dunlap St
Houston, TX 77081
Park at Tour 18
18110 Hunters Terrace Drive
Atascocita, TX 77338
Verve Apartments
3201 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Pearl 21 Eleven
2119 Westheimer Rd
Houston, TX 77098
Del Lago
9800 Hollock St
Houston, TX 77075
The McAdams
12000 Barryknoll Lane
Houston, TX 77024
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
Baytown, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Katy, TX
College Station, TX
Bryan, TX
Galveston, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Humble, TX
Stafford, TX
Jersey Village, TX
Atascocita, TX
Mont Belvieu, TX
Dayton, TX
Crosby, TX
Tomball, TX
Alvin, TX
Nassau Bay, TX
Webster, TX
La Porte, TX
Seabrook, TX
Friendswood, TX
Deer Park, TX
Channelview, TX
Bellaire, TX
Brookshire, TX
Cinco Ranch, TX
Manvel, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine