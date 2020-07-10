All apartments in Harris County
Last updated September 25 2019 at 7:28 PM

1215 Hollow Ash Lane

1215 Hollow Ash Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1215 Hollow Ash Lane, Harris County, TX 77450
Cinco Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming and immaculate one story home with a fantastic location in Cinco Ranch. Gorgeous maple wood-wide planked floors throughout most of the home. You will be received by a spacious formal dining/living room area. A private study could be used as 4th bedroom. The den area is cozily framed by track lighting and opens to a classic styled kitchen featured by a brick archway. Master bedroom and bathroom are very generous in size. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. Do you kneed more storage? Then check out the shed in backyard. Excellent location with easy access to Grand Parkway, I-10, Westpark tollway and all commercial areas in Katy/Cinco Ranch. Coveted Katy ISD schools. What are you waiting for? Schedule your appt today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1215 Hollow Ash Lane have any available units?
1215 Hollow Ash Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1215 Hollow Ash Lane have?
Some of 1215 Hollow Ash Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1215 Hollow Ash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1215 Hollow Ash Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1215 Hollow Ash Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1215 Hollow Ash Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1215 Hollow Ash Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1215 Hollow Ash Lane offers parking.
Does 1215 Hollow Ash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1215 Hollow Ash Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1215 Hollow Ash Lane have a pool?
No, 1215 Hollow Ash Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1215 Hollow Ash Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 1215 Hollow Ash Lane has accessible units.
Does 1215 Hollow Ash Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1215 Hollow Ash Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1215 Hollow Ash Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1215 Hollow Ash Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
