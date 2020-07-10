1215 Hollow Ash Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Charming and immaculate one story home with a fantastic location in Cinco Ranch. Gorgeous maple wood-wide planked floors throughout most of the home. You will be received by a spacious formal dining/living room area. A private study could be used as 4th bedroom. The den area is cozily framed by track lighting and opens to a classic styled kitchen featured by a brick archway. Master bedroom and bathroom are very generous in size. Fridge, washer and dryer are included. Do you kneed more storage? Then check out the shed in backyard. Excellent location with easy access to Grand Parkway, I-10, Westpark tollway and all commercial areas in Katy/Cinco Ranch. Coveted Katy ISD schools. What are you waiting for? Schedule your appt today!