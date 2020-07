Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with attached two car garage with double wide driveway! Large family room with dining area plus open kitchen with breakfast room! Master bedroom with en suite bath with walk in master closet. Two additional bedrooms with shared hall bath. Back yard is fully fenced. Pets are case by case basis and subject to approval. Centrally located with easy access to 99 and 249. Klein ISD schools! Schedule your showing today!