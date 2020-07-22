115 W Townsend Mill Court

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accessible game room parking playground pool tennis court

Elegant updated one story home located in a cul-de-sac in Green Trails. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! This stunning home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms,formal dining, game room and study. Bright and spacious floor plan. No back neighbors. Covered patio for outdoor relaxation. Outstanding location! Pools, Splash Pad, Tennis Court, Playground,Hike and Bike Trails leads to Terry Hershey Park & George Bush Park.Easy access to I-10, minutes from Energy Corridor, major Hospitals, Shopping, Restaurants and zoned to highly acclaimed KatyISD. Zoned to Pattison/McMeans/Taylor HS