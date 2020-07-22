All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 115 W Townsend Mill Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
115 W Townsend Mill Court
Last updated March 5 2020 at 10:19 PM

115 W Townsend Mill Court

115 Townsend Mill Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

115 Townsend Mill Ct, Harris County, TX 77094

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Elegant updated one story home located in a cul-de-sac in Green Trails. READY FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! This stunning home has three bedrooms and two full bathrooms,formal dining, game room and study. Bright and spacious floor plan. No back neighbors. Covered patio for outdoor relaxation. Outstanding location! Pools, Splash Pad, Tennis Court, Playground,Hike and Bike Trails leads to Terry Hershey Park & George Bush Park.Easy access to I-10, minutes from Energy Corridor, major Hospitals, Shopping, Restaurants and zoned to highly acclaimed KatyISD. Zoned to Pattison/McMeans/Taylor HS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 W Townsend Mill Court have any available units?
115 W Townsend Mill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 115 W Townsend Mill Court have?
Some of 115 W Townsend Mill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 W Townsend Mill Court currently offering any rent specials?
115 W Townsend Mill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 W Townsend Mill Court pet-friendly?
No, 115 W Townsend Mill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 115 W Townsend Mill Court offer parking?
Yes, 115 W Townsend Mill Court offers parking.
Does 115 W Townsend Mill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 W Townsend Mill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 W Townsend Mill Court have a pool?
Yes, 115 W Townsend Mill Court has a pool.
Does 115 W Townsend Mill Court have accessible units?
Yes, 115 W Townsend Mill Court has accessible units.
Does 115 W Townsend Mill Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 115 W Townsend Mill Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 115 W Townsend Mill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 W Townsend Mill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

420 W. Alabama
420 West Alabama Street
Houston, TX 77006
Estates at Avenstar Apartments
10950 Briar Forest Dr
Houston, TX 77042
Addicks Stone Village
15426 Addicks Stone Dr
Houston, TX 77082
VIE at the Medical Center
8300 el Mundo St
Houston, TX 77054
Aurora Place
10730 Glenora Dr
Houston, TX 77065
The Lakes at Cypresswood
9889 Cypresswood Dr
Houston, TX 77070
Everly
2827 Dunvale Rd
Houston, TX 77063
Villa Nueva
5300 West Gulf Bank Road
Houston, TX 77088

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine