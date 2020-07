Amenities

golf room patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed bbq/grill dog park golf room internet cafe package receiving

Get away to the good life.

The Rosemary brings an elevated sense of style and luxury to the Lake Houston area. Our city-meets-shore location keeps you equally connected to outdoor adventures and urban attractions. Resort-like amenities make it easy to stay active, while our elegant, impeccably curated interiors make it easy to stay inspired. The Rosemary is your personal lake retreat and the epicenter of everything you’re into.



The perfect backdrop for your life.

The Rosemary has absolutely everything you’ve been looking for. High-end finishes and thoughtful touches frame every room in luxury. A mix of sleek lines, natural textures and rustic elements create a modern farmhouse vibe. It’s the perfect canvas for contemporary or classic style.