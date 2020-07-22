All apartments in Harris County
1123 RENNIE DRIVE
1123 Rennie Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1123 Rennie Drive, Harris County, TX 77450

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful quiet neighborhood! This home is located close to Taylor High and Nottingham Elementary. This home has been newly renovated with updated LARGE kitchen to include granite counters, new tile, new appliances, updated bathrooms and a fantastic forma - Wonderful quiet neighborhood! This home is located close to Taylor High and Nottingham Elementary. This home has been newly renovated with updated LARGE kitchen to include granite counters, new tile, new appliances, updated bathrooms and a fantastic formal dining room and living room w wood floors! Make your appointment to see it today!

(RLNE4414111)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1123 RENNIE DRIVE have any available units?
1123 RENNIE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 1123 RENNIE DRIVE have?
Some of 1123 RENNIE DRIVE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1123 RENNIE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1123 RENNIE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1123 RENNIE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1123 RENNIE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1123 RENNIE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1123 RENNIE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1123 RENNIE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1123 RENNIE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1123 RENNIE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1123 RENNIE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1123 RENNIE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1123 RENNIE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1123 RENNIE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1123 RENNIE DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1123 RENNIE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1123 RENNIE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
