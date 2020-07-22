11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - This One Will Not Last Long - Hurry!!! Custom Two Tone Professional Paint. Formal Dining Room, Kitchen has Black Appliance package, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Tile Flooring in Entry, Kitchen & Baths. Plush Carpet Living Areas & Bedrooms. Large Master Bedroom and Bath, Walk-in Closet, Garden Tub & Separate Shower. All Windows have Two-Inch Custom Faux Wood Blinds. Two Car Garage was Painted & has Epoxy Floor with Color Chips!! Automatic Garage Door Opener. Nice Size Lot - Close to Schools and Great Shopping Nearby!!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2555452)