Harris County, TX
11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr.
Last updated January 17 2020 at 12:17 PM

11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr.

11138 Pigeon Bluff Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11138 Pigeon Bluff Drive, Harris County, TX 77065

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Offered By Precision Realty & Management, LLC - This One Will Not Last Long - Hurry!!! Custom Two Tone Professional Paint. Formal Dining Room, Kitchen has Black Appliance package, REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED! Tile Flooring in Entry, Kitchen & Baths. Plush Carpet Living Areas & Bedrooms. Large Master Bedroom and Bath, Walk-in Closet, Garden Tub & Separate Shower. All Windows have Two-Inch Custom Faux Wood Blinds. Two Car Garage was Painted & has Epoxy Floor with Color Chips!! Automatic Garage Door Opener. Nice Size Lot - Close to Schools and Great Shopping Nearby!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2555452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. have any available units?
11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. have?
Some of 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr.'s amenities include garage, walk in closets, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. offers parking.
Does 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. have a pool?
No, 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. have accessible units?
No, 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11138 Pigeon Bluff Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
