Last updated April 6 2019 at 4:45 PM

10939 Keystone Fairway

10939 Keystone Fairway Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10939 Keystone Fairway Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Stunning 4 bed 4.5 bath home on a golf course lot with its own private backyard paradise! Upon entry you are greeted by both an elegant dining room with direct kitchen access & an executive study! Passing through the entryway you come to a large family room featuring tile floors, built-in bookshelves, a stone fireplace, 2-story ceilings & floor to ceiling windows that provide tons of natural light! Create your favorite recipes in the gourmet island kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile floors/backsplash, double ovens, a mini fridge & ample cabinet space! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master suite featuring a sitting area with bay windows & a luxurious bathroom showcasing double sinks, tile floors, a soaking tub & a walk-in shower! 2nd floor houses a media room & a game room with a built-in wet bar & access to a balcony overlooking the backyard! Enjoy your very own private backyard paradise complete with an outdoor kitchen, pool, spa & sweeping golf course views!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10939 Keystone Fairway have any available units?
10939 Keystone Fairway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 10939 Keystone Fairway have?
Some of 10939 Keystone Fairway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10939 Keystone Fairway currently offering any rent specials?
10939 Keystone Fairway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10939 Keystone Fairway pet-friendly?
No, 10939 Keystone Fairway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 10939 Keystone Fairway offer parking?
Yes, 10939 Keystone Fairway offers parking.
Does 10939 Keystone Fairway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10939 Keystone Fairway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10939 Keystone Fairway have a pool?
Yes, 10939 Keystone Fairway has a pool.
Does 10939 Keystone Fairway have accessible units?
Yes, 10939 Keystone Fairway has accessible units.
Does 10939 Keystone Fairway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10939 Keystone Fairway has units with dishwashers.
Does 10939 Keystone Fairway have units with air conditioning?
No, 10939 Keystone Fairway does not have units with air conditioning.
