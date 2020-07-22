10939 Keystone Fairway

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool hot tub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible game room parking pool garage hot tub media room

Stunning 4 bed 4.5 bath home on a golf course lot with its own private backyard paradise! Upon entry you are greeted by both an elegant dining room with direct kitchen access & an executive study! Passing through the entryway you come to a large family room featuring tile floors, built-in bookshelves, a stone fireplace, 2-story ceilings & floor to ceiling windows that provide tons of natural light! Create your favorite recipes in the gourmet island kitchen equipped with granite countertops, tile floors/backsplash, double ovens, a mini fridge & ample cabinet space! In the evenings, withdraw to the spacious master suite featuring a sitting area with bay windows & a luxurious bathroom showcasing double sinks, tile floors, a soaking tub & a walk-in shower! 2nd floor houses a media room & a game room with a built-in wet bar & access to a balcony overlooking the backyard! Enjoy your very own private backyard paradise complete with an outdoor kitchen, pool, spa & sweeping golf course views!