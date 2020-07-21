10326 Falling River Drive

Amenities

Built in 2002, this home is located in the master planned Stone Gate community, amenities include a splash pad, tennis courts, discounted green fees and priority tee times at Houston National Golf Club in Stone Gate. The community is located across the street from the BoardWalk at Towne Lake, a couple of blocks from Lone Star Community College and the Berry Center, and a quick drive to 290. The home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. 2430 sq. ft. Engineered wood and tile flooring on the 1st floor, open formal dining and living room, gas fireplace, open kitchen with island, spacious 2 car garage, 4 sided brick exterior, covered front porch. Cy-Fair schools.