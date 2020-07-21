All apartments in Harris County
Last updated December 5 2019 at 4:22 PM

10326 Falling River Drive

10326 Falling River Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10326 Falling River Drive, Harris County, TX 77095

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
tennis court
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Built in 2002, this home is located in the master planned Stone Gate community, amenities include a splash pad, tennis courts, discounted green fees and priority tee times at Houston National Golf Club in Stone Gate. The community is located across the street from the BoardWalk at Towne Lake, a couple of blocks from Lone Star Community College and the Berry Center, and a quick drive to 290. The home has 4 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 baths. 2430 sq. ft. Engineered wood and tile flooring on the 1st floor, open formal dining and living room, gas fireplace, open kitchen with island, spacious 2 car garage, 4 sided brick exterior, covered front porch. Cy-Fair schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10326 Falling River Drive have any available units?
10326 Falling River Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harris County, TX.
What amenities does 10326 Falling River Drive have?
Some of 10326 Falling River Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10326 Falling River Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10326 Falling River Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10326 Falling River Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10326 Falling River Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 10326 Falling River Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10326 Falling River Drive offers parking.
Does 10326 Falling River Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10326 Falling River Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10326 Falling River Drive have a pool?
No, 10326 Falling River Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10326 Falling River Drive have accessible units?
No, 10326 Falling River Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10326 Falling River Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10326 Falling River Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10326 Falling River Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10326 Falling River Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
