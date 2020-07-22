1015 Western Hills Dr

Amenities
Stunning with beautiful design Single Family House with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms in Katy, with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, microwave, and dishwasher, elegant fireplace ideal for cold nights and summer gathering, with a patio and a porch perfect for BBQs and summer fun.
Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $250.00
Pet fees and restrictions apply, all pets must be registered at www.petscreening.com - please inquire.
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co
(RLNE5603591)