All apartments in Harris County
Find more places like 1011 Trunnions Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harris County, TX
/
1011 Trunnions Way
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:17 AM

1011 Trunnions Way

1011 Trunion Way · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1011 Trunion Way, Harris County, TX 77532

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1011 Trunnions Way Crosby TX · Avail. now

$1,299

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1682 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$1,000 Off Your First Full Month's Rent
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,682 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
Offer expires Monday, April 13, 2020. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers. Move-in must occur 14-days after application approval. Offer only valid to U.S. residents, 18 years or older, who have signed a lease of 12 months or longer. Offer does not apply to additional resident in occupied homes or lease renewals. This offer may change or be cancelled at any time at the sole discretion of Tricon American Homes.
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come, first-served basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Se

(RLNE5414496)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 Trunnions Way have any available units?
1011 Trunnions Way has a unit available for $1,299 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1011 Trunnions Way have?
Some of 1011 Trunnions Way's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1011 Trunnions Way currently offering any rent specials?
1011 Trunnions Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 Trunnions Way pet-friendly?
No, 1011 Trunnions Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harris County.
Does 1011 Trunnions Way offer parking?
Yes, 1011 Trunnions Way offers parking.
Does 1011 Trunnions Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 Trunnions Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 Trunnions Way have a pool?
No, 1011 Trunnions Way does not have a pool.
Does 1011 Trunnions Way have accessible units?
No, 1011 Trunnions Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 Trunnions Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1011 Trunnions Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 Trunnions Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1011 Trunnions Way has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1011 Trunnions Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Abbey at Northpoint
23550 Northgate Crossing Boulevard
Spring, TX 77373
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Core
3990 Washington Ave
Houston, TX 77007
Creole on Yorktown
2400 Yorktown St
Houston, TX 77056
Folio West
2525 Citywest Blvd
Houston, TX 77042
Reserve at Westwood
10225 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX 77036
Galleria Flats
3001 Hillcroft St
Houston, TX 77057
Avanti Cityside
7373 Ardmore Street
Houston, TX 77054

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXBeaumont, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXCollege Station, TX
Bryan, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXJersey Village, TXAtascocita, TXMont Belvieu, TXDayton, TXCrosby, TXTomball, TX
Alvin, TXNassau Bay, TXWebster, TXLa Porte, TXSeabrook, TXFriendswood, TXDeer Park, TXChannelview, TXBellaire, TXBrookshire, TXCinco Ranch, TXManvel, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity