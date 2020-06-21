607 Arapaho Drive

Amenities
Terrific three bedroom in need of new renters! For starters, this home has great curb appeal. Inside you will find a tiled entryway and French doors leading to the formal dining room. The livingroom boasts a corner fireplace and French doors leading to the back patio. The lovely kitchen is equipped with appliances. The bedrooms are well sized. The master bath has double vanities, a jetted tub and separate shower. Additional amenities include a sprinkler system, a nice backyard and more. Give us a call to schedule your showing today!
Property is electric and gas, $250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.
*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*