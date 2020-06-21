607 Arapaho Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Terrific three bedroom in need of new renters! For starters, this home has great curb appeal. Inside you will find a tiled entryway and French doors leading to the formal dining room. The livingroom boasts a corner fireplace and French doors leading to the back patio. The lovely kitchen is equipped with appliances. The bedrooms are well sized. The master bath has double vanities, a jetted tub and separate shower. Additional amenities include a sprinkler system, a nice backyard and more. Give us a call to schedule your showing today!

Property is electric and gas, $250 Non-refundable pet fee per pet-2 pets max.

*VIDEO SHOWINGS ONLY UNTIL 7/1/20*