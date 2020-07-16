All apartments in Harker Heights
226 Lottie Ln
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:37 AM

226 Lottie Ln

226 Lottie Ln · (254) 699-8909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

226 Lottie Ln, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Union Grove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2469 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.25 bath with office featuring 2 dining areas beautifully designed into a 2469 square feet dream home. From the moment you walk through the tiled entry you feel right at home. To the right of the entry you will find the formal dining and towards the left a spacious living area. Formal dining area also features chair railing and decorative molding. Family / Living room showcases a brick fireplace surrounded by a beautiful decorative wood mantel and lighted ceiling fan. The large open kitchen is adjacent to the family room that features an island, tile backsplash, breakfast area, and large pantry area. Oversized owners retreat features lighted ceiling fan and ample windows for a perfect view. The bedroom gives way to a very spacious master bath. Here you will find his/her vanities, garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Additional features include spacious backyard with privacy fence and study.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Lottie Ln have any available units?
226 Lottie Ln has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 226 Lottie Ln have?
Some of 226 Lottie Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Lottie Ln currently offering any rent specials?
226 Lottie Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Lottie Ln pet-friendly?
No, 226 Lottie Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Harker Heights.
Does 226 Lottie Ln offer parking?
Yes, 226 Lottie Ln offers parking.
Does 226 Lottie Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 226 Lottie Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Lottie Ln have a pool?
No, 226 Lottie Ln does not have a pool.
Does 226 Lottie Ln have accessible units?
No, 226 Lottie Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Lottie Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Lottie Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 226 Lottie Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 226 Lottie Ln has units with air conditioning.
