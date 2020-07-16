226 Lottie Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2.25 bath with office featuring 2 dining areas beautifully designed into a 2469 square feet dream home. From the moment you walk through the tiled entry you feel right at home. To the right of the entry you will find the formal dining and towards the left a spacious living area. Formal dining area also features chair railing and decorative molding. Family / Living room showcases a brick fireplace surrounded by a beautiful decorative wood mantel and lighted ceiling fan. The large open kitchen is adjacent to the family room that features an island, tile backsplash, breakfast area, and large pantry area. Oversized owners retreat features lighted ceiling fan and ample windows for a perfect view. The bedroom gives way to a very spacious master bath. Here you will find his/her vanities, garden tub, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Additional features include spacious backyard with privacy fence and study.