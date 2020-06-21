All apartments in Harker Heights
Find more places like 101 Harvest Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Harker Heights, TX
/
101 Harvest Loop
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

101 Harvest Loop

101 Harvest Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Harker Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

101 Harvest Loop, Harker Heights, TX 76548
Union Grove

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful home available!
4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 car side entry garage / Corner lot
Amenities include:
- New 2 tone interior paint, New Exterior Paint, New Stainless Steel appliances: Smooth Top Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher/Refrigerator, Tile Flooring throughout, New light fixtures and ceiling fans in bedrooms, Fully fenced yard with Sprinkler System.

Approved pets are welcome with applicable pet fees. Available for move in: 6/24/2020!

This property is ready to welcome your family and be your next home! Submit your application online now on our website. The last picture shows our contact info.

RSPM20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Harvest Loop have any available units?
101 Harvest Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Harker Heights, TX.
What amenities does 101 Harvest Loop have?
Some of 101 Harvest Loop's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Harvest Loop currently offering any rent specials?
101 Harvest Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Harvest Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Harvest Loop is pet friendly.
Does 101 Harvest Loop offer parking?
Yes, 101 Harvest Loop does offer parking.
Does 101 Harvest Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 Harvest Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Harvest Loop have a pool?
No, 101 Harvest Loop does not have a pool.
Does 101 Harvest Loop have accessible units?
No, 101 Harvest Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Harvest Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 101 Harvest Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Harvest Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 101 Harvest Loop has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Heights at 701
701 E Central Texas Expy
Harker Heights, TX 76548

Similar Pages

Harker Heights 1 BedroomsHarker Heights 2 Bedrooms
Harker Heights Apartments with BalconyHarker Heights Apartments with Parking
Harker Heights Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXLakeway, TXManor, TX
Robinson, TXBelton, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College