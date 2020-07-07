All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated August 22 2019 at 11:18 PM

5704 Macrae Street

5704 Macrae St · No Longer Available
Location

5704 Macrae St, Haltom City, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful and Bright 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Birdville ISD! This lovely home is ready for you to make it yours! NO CARPET! ALL Laminate throughout the majority of the home with some tile here and there. The galley kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops! Large master bedroom, and HUGE living room! French doors open up to the covered patio and large park-style backyard perfect for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining! Also included is a large workshop in the back that can also be used as a shed! Pet-Friendly! ALL PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS. HURRY WHILE THIS HOME IS STILL AVAILABLE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5704 Macrae Street have any available units?
5704 Macrae Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5704 Macrae Street have?
Some of 5704 Macrae Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5704 Macrae Street currently offering any rent specials?
5704 Macrae Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5704 Macrae Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5704 Macrae Street is pet friendly.
Does 5704 Macrae Street offer parking?
No, 5704 Macrae Street does not offer parking.
Does 5704 Macrae Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5704 Macrae Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5704 Macrae Street have a pool?
No, 5704 Macrae Street does not have a pool.
Does 5704 Macrae Street have accessible units?
No, 5704 Macrae Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5704 Macrae Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5704 Macrae Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5704 Macrae Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5704 Macrae Street does not have units with air conditioning.

