5704 Macrae Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful and Bright 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Birdville ISD! This lovely home is ready for you to make it yours! NO CARPET! ALL Laminate throughout the majority of the home with some tile here and there. The galley kitchen has gorgeous granite countertops! Large master bedroom, and HUGE living room! French doors open up to the covered patio and large park-style backyard perfect for enjoying the outdoors and entertaining! Also included is a large workshop in the back that can also be used as a shed! Pet-Friendly! ALL PETS ARE CASE BY CASE BASIS. HURRY WHILE THIS HOME IS STILL AVAILABLE!