5701 Melinda Street

Single Level House centrally located to major highways and restaurants. 3 Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms + 2 Car Garage Attached. Central Air Conditioning. Large Fenced Backyard with Additional Storage Unit out back. Full-Size Washer / Dryer Hook-Ups. Kitchen Includes: Built-In Dishwasher, Stove, & Oven. Close to Schools, Shopping, & Entertainment. Just a few minutes drive to: Keller, North Richland Hills, & Watauga. $1,350.00 per Month (1-Year Lease). $1,350.00 Security Deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

**AVOID RENTAL SCAMS** If seen on Craigslist, please contact our office. Contact us to obtain showing.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.