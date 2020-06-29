All apartments in Haltom City
5701 Melinda Street
Last updated February 12 2020 at 11:18 PM

5701 Melinda Street

5701 Melinda Street · No Longer Available
Location

5701 Melinda Street, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Level House centrally located to major highways and restaurants. 3 Bedrooms + 2 Bathrooms + 2 Car Garage Attached. Central Air Conditioning. Large Fenced Backyard with Additional Storage Unit out back. Full-Size Washer / Dryer Hook-Ups. Kitchen Includes: Built-In Dishwasher, Stove, & Oven. Close to Schools, Shopping, & Entertainment. Just a few minutes drive to: Keller, North Richland Hills, & Watauga. $1,350.00 per Month (1-Year Lease). $1,350.00 Security Deposit. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
**AVOID RENTAL SCAMS** If seen on Craigslist, please contact our office. Contact us to obtain showing.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5701 Melinda Street have any available units?
5701 Melinda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 5701 Melinda Street have?
Some of 5701 Melinda Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5701 Melinda Street currently offering any rent specials?
5701 Melinda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5701 Melinda Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5701 Melinda Street is pet friendly.
Does 5701 Melinda Street offer parking?
Yes, 5701 Melinda Street offers parking.
Does 5701 Melinda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5701 Melinda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5701 Melinda Street have a pool?
No, 5701 Melinda Street does not have a pool.
Does 5701 Melinda Street have accessible units?
No, 5701 Melinda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5701 Melinda Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5701 Melinda Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5701 Melinda Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5701 Melinda Street has units with air conditioning.

