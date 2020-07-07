All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5700 Macaskill Drive

Location

5700 Macaskill Drive, Haltom City, TX 76148

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cozy 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms on a corner lot with large mature trees. It has a large backyard with a covered patio. Updates to flooring. Very close to 820, shopping, schools, and churches.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5700 Macaskill Drive have any available units?
5700 Macaskill Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 5700 Macaskill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5700 Macaskill Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5700 Macaskill Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5700 Macaskill Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 5700 Macaskill Drive offer parking?
No, 5700 Macaskill Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5700 Macaskill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5700 Macaskill Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5700 Macaskill Drive have a pool?
No, 5700 Macaskill Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5700 Macaskill Drive have accessible units?
No, 5700 Macaskill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5700 Macaskill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5700 Macaskill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5700 Macaskill Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5700 Macaskill Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

