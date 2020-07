Amenities

This 3 bedroom home in Haltom City features a spacious living room, a large dining area, a kitchen with lots of cabinets and a utility room with full size washer and dryer connections. The master bedroom has an attached full bath with standup shower. The home well back off the road on an oversized lot with lots of shade trees and has a backyard. Home is close to schools and shopping. 1 pet allowed, 50lbs or smaller, $400 pet deposit.

