4717 Ira Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

Split bedroom home with master suite down and two full bedrooms and full bath upstairs. Plank flooring thoughout 1st floor except in master bath tiled floors, recently updated shower stall, neutral colors throughout, oversized garage with 2 car carport. Owner will consider up to one medium sized dog with approval and additional deposit. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $1300.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.