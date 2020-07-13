All apartments in Haltom City
Find more places like 3905 Haltom Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Haltom City, TX
/
3905 Haltom Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3905 Haltom Road

3905 Haltom Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Haltom City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3905 Haltom Road, Haltom City, TX 76117
Browning Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Updated and upgraded stunner in desirable Browning Heights section of Haltom City. This home has just received a long list of improvements. The roof is new. The foundation has been repaired and comes with a warranty. The kitchen has new granite, new cabinets and new stainless steel appliances. The original wood floors have been refinished and look great. The paint inside and out is fresh and neutral colors. All the light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. This home has a large back yard with a covered porch. You can walk to schools and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3905 Haltom Road have any available units?
3905 Haltom Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
What amenities does 3905 Haltom Road have?
Some of 3905 Haltom Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3905 Haltom Road currently offering any rent specials?
3905 Haltom Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3905 Haltom Road pet-friendly?
No, 3905 Haltom Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haltom City.
Does 3905 Haltom Road offer parking?
Yes, 3905 Haltom Road offers parking.
Does 3905 Haltom Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3905 Haltom Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3905 Haltom Road have a pool?
No, 3905 Haltom Road does not have a pool.
Does 3905 Haltom Road have accessible units?
No, 3905 Haltom Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3905 Haltom Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3905 Haltom Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3905 Haltom Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3905 Haltom Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heritage
5501 Adams Drive
Haltom City, TX 76117
Mosaic
5600 N Beach St
Haltom City, TX 76137
Desert Sands
5709 E Belknap St
Haltom City, TX 76117
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard
Haltom City, TX 76137
Belmond
4699 Fossil Vista Dr
Haltom City, TX 76137
Spring Lake
5301 Springlake Pkwy
Haltom City, TX 76117

Similar Pages

Haltom City 1 BedroomsHaltom City 2 Bedrooms
Haltom City Apartments with ParkingHaltom City Dog Friendly Apartments
Haltom City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TX
Weatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fossil

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District