3905 Haltom Road

Updated and upgraded stunner in desirable Browning Heights section of Haltom City. This home has just received a long list of improvements. The roof is new. The foundation has been repaired and comes with a warranty. The kitchen has new granite, new cabinets and new stainless steel appliances. The original wood floors have been refinished and look great. The paint inside and out is fresh and neutral colors. All the light fixtures and plumbing fixtures are new. This home has a large back yard with a covered porch. You can walk to schools and parks.