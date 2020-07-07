3539 Parker Road West

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom single story home in a well established Haltom City neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Also has covered parking!

Contact us for our pet policy. For Application submissions: $40 Application Fee per person over 18yrs old. Apply online at wwww.farahusa.com and include copy of current DL, last 2 months of pay stubs.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.