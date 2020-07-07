All apartments in Haltom City
Last updated May 11 2020 at 10:47 PM

3539 Parker Road West

3539 Parker Road West · No Longer Available
Location

3539 Parker Road West, Haltom City, TX 76117

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Wonderful 3 Bedroom, 2 bathroom single story home in a well established Haltom City neighborhood. Beautiful kitchen with plenty of cabinet space. Also has covered parking!
Contact us for our pet policy. For Application submissions: $40 Application Fee per person over 18yrs old. Apply online at wwww.farahusa.com and include copy of current DL, last 2 months of pay stubs.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,150, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,150, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3539 Parker Road West have any available units?
3539 Parker Road West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Haltom City, TX.
Is 3539 Parker Road West currently offering any rent specials?
3539 Parker Road West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3539 Parker Road West pet-friendly?
Yes, 3539 Parker Road West is pet friendly.
Does 3539 Parker Road West offer parking?
Yes, 3539 Parker Road West offers parking.
Does 3539 Parker Road West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3539 Parker Road West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3539 Parker Road West have a pool?
No, 3539 Parker Road West does not have a pool.
Does 3539 Parker Road West have accessible units?
No, 3539 Parker Road West does not have accessible units.
Does 3539 Parker Road West have units with dishwashers?
No, 3539 Parker Road West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3539 Parker Road West have units with air conditioning?
No, 3539 Parker Road West does not have units with air conditioning.

