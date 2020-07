Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bedroom With Baths Newly remolded. - Great home with large living area space and a eat in kitchen area. This property has been newly remolded with all new fixtures, stainless steel steel appliances. Also has a large backyard great for pets.Great access to 121 Hwy and 10 mins. from the nearest mall. Also 15 mins from downtown Fort Wort .This property is ready for lease.



(RLNE5480155)