All apartments in Hackberry
Find more places like 12733 Ocean Spray Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hackberry, TX
/
12733 Ocean Spray Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12733 Ocean Spray Drive

12733 Ocean Spray Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12733 Ocean Spray Dr, Hackberry, TX 75034

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
Just Listed, Hard To Find One Story 4-2-2, No Carpet! Minutes from Dallas Tollway, just off Stonebrook & FM423 in the Hidden Cove community. This low maintenance home offers - Great Location, next to Frisco Lakes Golf Course & Hidden Cove Marina, Corner Homesite, FREE Lawn Care, Very Open Design, Kitchen Includes New Granite Countertops, New Sink, New Faucet, New Backsplash, Painted Cabinets, Black Appliances Including Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, New Wood Laminate in All Bedrooms, Extended Tile, Fresh Paint, Blinds, Full Sprinkler System, Full Sod, Ceiling Fans, & Garden Tub. Walking distance to Community Pool & Playground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12733 Ocean Spray Drive have any available units?
12733 Ocean Spray Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hackberry, TX.
What amenities does 12733 Ocean Spray Drive have?
Some of 12733 Ocean Spray Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12733 Ocean Spray Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12733 Ocean Spray Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12733 Ocean Spray Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12733 Ocean Spray Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hackberry.
Does 12733 Ocean Spray Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12733 Ocean Spray Drive offers parking.
Does 12733 Ocean Spray Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12733 Ocean Spray Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12733 Ocean Spray Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12733 Ocean Spray Drive has a pool.
Does 12733 Ocean Spray Drive have accessible units?
No, 12733 Ocean Spray Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12733 Ocean Spray Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12733 Ocean Spray Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 12733 Ocean Spray Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12733 Ocean Spray Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXProsper, TXHickory Creek, TXCelina, TXCorinth, TX
Flower Mound, TXAubrey, TXCoppell, TXAddison, TXPilot Point, TXFarmers Branch, TXSouthlake, TXSanger, TXFairview, TXRoanoke, TXKrum, TXKeller, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District