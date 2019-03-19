12733 Ocean Spray Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground pool

Just Listed, Hard To Find One Story 4-2-2, No Carpet! Minutes from Dallas Tollway, just off Stonebrook & FM423 in the Hidden Cove community. This low maintenance home offers - Great Location, next to Frisco Lakes Golf Course & Hidden Cove Marina, Corner Homesite, FREE Lawn Care, Very Open Design, Kitchen Includes New Granite Countertops, New Sink, New Faucet, New Backsplash, Painted Cabinets, Black Appliances Including Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, New Wood Laminate in All Bedrooms, Extended Tile, Fresh Paint, Blinds, Full Sprinkler System, Full Sod, Ceiling Fans, & Garden Tub. Walking distance to Community Pool & Playground.