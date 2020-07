Amenities

Just Listed, Hard To Find One Story 4-2-2 Now Available! Minutes from Dallas Tollway, just off Stonebrook & FM423 in the Hidden Cove community. This low maintenance home offers - Great Location, next to Frisco Lakes golf course & Hidden Cove Marina, Corner Homesite, FREE Lawn Care, Very Open Design, Side by Side Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer, Upgraded Tile, Blinds, Full Sprinkler System, Full Sod, Ceiling Fans, & Garden Tub. Walking distance to Community Pool & Playground.