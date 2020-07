Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful stone front 1 story home, great floorplan w 3BDRM+1STUDY, grant entry and splited bedrooms, bright kitchen opens to spacious living area oversees large backyard, you will love the COVERED PATIO when summer comes!!! Great location and great schools!!! Easy access to 423, Dollas Toll. All information are deemed to be accurate, tenant and tenant agent to verify information. Pets Case By Case.