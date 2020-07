Amenities

recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities

Great home over 2000 sqft! - Over 2500 sqft with recent updates and upgrades. Free flowing 3 bedroom 2 bath with 2 living and 2 dining areas. Soaring ceilings set this off with floor to ceiling wood burning fireplace. Built ins, cabinets and a chefs delight kitchen. Call to view today! NO SHOWINGS ON 4-27 AND 4-28 DUE TO GETTING NEW FLOORS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5612248)