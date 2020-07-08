3419 Trible Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Unique and adorable! Open entertaining area in Kitchen, living and dining room. Easy and fabulous to entertain. Enjoy stand up showers in both bathrooms and master has been renovated retro for this unique floorplan. Full size washer and dryer hook ups. Outdoor space on the large covered porch will be delightful shared with family and friends.



***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***



Public Driving Directions: I-30, south on MacArthur Blvd, left on Rinehart, right on Hensley, left on Trible