All apartments in Grand Prairie
Find more places like 3419 Trible Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grand Prairie, TX
/
3419 Trible Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:37 AM

3419 Trible Drive

3419 Trible Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grand Prairie
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3419 Trible Drive, Grand Prairie, TX 75050

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! Unique and adorable! Open entertaining area in Kitchen, living and dining room. Easy and fabulous to entertain. Enjoy stand up showers in both bathrooms and master has been renovated retro for this unique floorplan. Full size washer and dryer hook ups. Outdoor space on the large covered porch will be delightful shared with family and friends.

***This is a pet friendly home, allowing up to 2 pets. Pet rent is $25 per month, per pet. If allowed, aggressive breeds require liability insurance. No Felonies or Evictions for 10 years. ***

Public Driving Directions: I-30, south on MacArthur Blvd, left on Rinehart, right on Hensley, left on Trible

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3419 Trible Drive have any available units?
3419 Trible Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grand Prairie, TX.
How much is rent in Grand Prairie, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Grand Prairie Rent Report.
What amenities does 3419 Trible Drive have?
Some of 3419 Trible Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3419 Trible Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3419 Trible Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3419 Trible Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3419 Trible Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3419 Trible Drive offer parking?
No, 3419 Trible Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3419 Trible Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3419 Trible Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3419 Trible Drive have a pool?
No, 3419 Trible Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3419 Trible Drive have accessible units?
No, 3419 Trible Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3419 Trible Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3419 Trible Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley Mansfield
6310 S State Highway 360
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Meadow Green
3001 E Ave K
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Stone Lake
2651 Stone Lake Dr
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
2803 Riverside
2803 Riverside Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Parkways on Prairie Creek
2530 Sara Jane Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Quail Ridge
1919 W Tarrant Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75050
Wymberly Crossing
3001 S Carrier Pkwy
Grand Prairie, TX 75052
Indigo Pointe Apartments
3033 Bardin Rd
Grand Prairie, TX 75052

Similar Pages

Grand Prairie 1 BedroomsGrand Prairie 2 Bedrooms
Grand Prairie Apartments with ParkingGrand Prairie Pet Friendly Places
Grand Prairie Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sheffield Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District