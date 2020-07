Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LOOK NO FURTHER. BEAUTIFUL HOME LOCATED IN WELL DESIRED GRAND PRAIRIE COMMUNITY. THIS HOME IS WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR. ENJOY THIS HOME WITH FAMILY AND FRIENDS. DESIRED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH FLOOR PLAN. HOME IS VERY SPACIOUS

Rental Terms



Rent: $1,395

Application Fee: $60

Security Deposit: $1,395

Available Now



Pet Policy



Cats allowed

Dogs allowed