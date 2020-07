Amenities

Unit Amenities oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Move in ready updated home. Large Fenced in Backyard.

Available ASAP

No evictions

No felonies

No late pays from current residence

No sec 8

Pets okay with $300 non refundable deposit

No foreclosure on credit report

No bankruptcy on credit report

$50 application fee per adult

ITN Okay

Valid Driver license or ID

If don't meet requirements but have good excuse please inquire