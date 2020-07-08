All apartments in Granbury
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:40 PM

1508 Spanish Trail Drive

1508 Spanish Trail Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1508 Spanish Trail Dr, Granbury, TX 76048

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
LEASE THIS 3 BDRM, 2 BATH BRICK HOUSE WITH LARGE FENCED YARD. SMALL PETS MAY BE WELCOME AT THE LANDLORDS DISCRETION WITH A $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT PER PET. THIS HOME IS OFF OF 144 OR PALUXY HWY AND CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 Spanish Trail Drive have any available units?
1508 Spanish Trail Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Granbury, TX.
What amenities does 1508 Spanish Trail Drive have?
Some of 1508 Spanish Trail Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 Spanish Trail Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1508 Spanish Trail Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 Spanish Trail Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 Spanish Trail Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1508 Spanish Trail Drive offer parking?
No, 1508 Spanish Trail Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1508 Spanish Trail Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1508 Spanish Trail Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 Spanish Trail Drive have a pool?
No, 1508 Spanish Trail Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1508 Spanish Trail Drive have accessible units?
No, 1508 Spanish Trail Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 Spanish Trail Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 Spanish Trail Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1508 Spanish Trail Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1508 Spanish Trail Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
