/
/
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:03 AM
11 Apartments for rent in Granbury, TX with pool
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
13 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1132 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
$
230 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
302 Oar Wood Drive
302 Oar Wood Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2176 sqft
Custom home in highly sought after Abe's Landing gated community. Lots of upgrade, cathedral and beamed ceilings, crown molding, granite counter tops, under-mount sinks, porcelain tile, tumbled marble and much more. Community pool and club house.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
421 River Bank Lane
421 River Bank Ln, Granbury, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2370 sqft
Spacious Custom Built Home in the gated community of Abe’s Landing...
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4301 Sheldon Drive
4301 Sheldon Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,544
1453 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
4406 Rob Drive
4406 Rob Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1444 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
214 Dean Court
214 Dean Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1379 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 17
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
215 Bobbie Ann Court
215 Bobbie Ann Ct, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1637 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,637 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Granbury
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3905 Chippewa Ct
3905 Chippewa Ct, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2069 sqft
Move-in special!! $2,200 a month for 12 months OR 2 weeks Free rent in the second month.
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3107 White Horse Court
3107 White Horse Dr, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
1945 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,945 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 10 miles of Granbury
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
8511 Westover Court
8511 Westover Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1112 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2br 2ba Condo with Golf Cart Storage for Lease in Pecan Plantation. Enjoy Living in a Golf Course Community with full use of the Amenities in walking distance of the Club House.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TXGrand Prairie, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFlower Mound, TXWaxahachie, TXCedar Hill, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TX