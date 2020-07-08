Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly business center coffee bar

Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments. At Brazos Crossing, enjoy a seamlessly connected lifestyle featuring modern living spaces, amenities highlighting enjoyment, fitness & socialization, as well as a caring, professional on-site management team. A waterfront lifestyle means tranquil evenings watching the sun set on the lake, quiet walks along the shoreline, boating and fishing, and enjoying the lakeside views and sounds. Minutes from historic downtown Granbury and the unique selection of boutiques, galleries, restaurants, and entertainment venues, you will always have new adventures at your doorstep at Brazos Crossing! Brazos Crossing residents will appreciate breathtaking one and two bedroom apartment homes that offer expansive, open floor plans streaming with natural light and private patios or balconies. All homes feature contemporary kitchens with energy star rated stainless steel appliances and fixtures, granite countertops, wood plank flooring and designer selected finishes. Residents will also have access to a variety of shared community spaces that promote convenience, wellness and relaxation, including direct access to Lake Granbury, a modern clubhouse and resident lounge, fenced dog park, inviting resort style pool and a state of the art 24-hour fitness center. Choose Brazos Crossing and experience unrivaled comfort and convenience. Live your best life at Brazos Crossing and let Granbury's new premier community be your forever staycation.