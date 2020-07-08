All apartments in Granbury
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:27 AM

Brazos Crossing

800 Chanel Drive · (817) 631-2107
Location

800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX 76048

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 433 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 223 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1017 sqft

Unit 128 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1148 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Brazos Crossing.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
business center
coffee bar
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments. At Brazos Crossing, enjoy a seamlessly connected lifestyle featuring modern living spaces, amenities highlighting enjoyment, fitness & socialization, as well as a caring, professional on-site management team. A waterfront lifestyle means tranquil evenings watching the sun set on the lake, quiet walks along the shoreline, boating and fishing, and enjoying the lakeside views and sounds. Minutes from historic downtown Granbury and the unique selection of boutiques, galleries, restaurants, and entertainment venues, you will always have new adventures at your doorstep at Brazos Crossing! Brazos Crossing residents will appreciate breathtaking one and two bedroom apartment homes that offer expansive, open floor plans streaming with natural light and private patios or balconies. All homes feature contemporary kitchens with energy star rated stainless steel appliances and fixtures, granite countertops, wood plank flooring and designer selected finishes. Residents will also have access to a variety of shared community spaces that promote convenience, wellness and relaxation, including direct access to Lake Granbury, a modern clubhouse and resident lounge, fenced dog park, inviting resort style pool and a state of the art 24-hour fitness center. Choose Brazos Crossing and experience unrivaled comfort and convenience. Live your best life at Brazos Crossing and let Granbury's new premier community be your forever staycation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Brazos Crossing have any available units?
Brazos Crossing has 10 units available starting at $1,165 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Brazos Crossing have?
Some of Brazos Crossing's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Brazos Crossing currently offering any rent specials?
Brazos Crossing is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Brazos Crossing pet-friendly?
Yes, Brazos Crossing is pet friendly.
Does Brazos Crossing offer parking?
Yes, Brazos Crossing offers parking.
Does Brazos Crossing have units with washers and dryers?
No, Brazos Crossing does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Brazos Crossing have a pool?
Yes, Brazos Crossing has a pool.
Does Brazos Crossing have accessible units?
No, Brazos Crossing does not have accessible units.
Does Brazos Crossing have units with dishwashers?
No, Brazos Crossing does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Brazos Crossing have units with air conditioning?
No, Brazos Crossing does not have units with air conditioning.
