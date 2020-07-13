/
pet friendly apartments
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Granbury, TX
13 Units Available
Brazos Crossing
800 Chanel Drive, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,165
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1132 sqft
Experience lakefront living at Granbury's newest retreat for indulgent apartment living, Brazos Crossing Apartments.
230 Units Available
Lake Villas
1000 Quiet Cove Road, Granbury, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1081 sqft
Lake Villas is a brand new community with a view of beautiful view of Lake Grandbury . Enjoy luxary living with all stainless steel applicance ,custom cabinets and granite counters.
1 Unit Available
1508 Spanish Trail Drive
1508 Spanish Trail Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1426 sqft
LEASE THIS 3 BDRM, 2 BATH BRICK HOUSE WITH LARGE FENCED YARD. SMALL PETS MAY BE WELCOME AT THE LANDLORDS DISCRETION WITH A $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT PER PET. THIS HOME IS OFF OF 144 OR PALUXY HWY AND CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS.
1 Unit Available
1001 Teresa Court
1001 Teresa Ct, Granbury, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1223 sqft
Beautiful DUPLEX with small private back yard and charming front patio perfect for a couple of rocking chairs and greeting the neighbors. Located in very popular Heather Place subdivision just minutes from Highway 377, shopping and dining venues.
1 Unit Available
4212 Agate
4212 Agate Dr, Granbury, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1546 sqft
4212 Agate Available 07/21/20 COming Soon!! Fort Worth Side of Granbury - Gemstone Estates - Granbury ISD (RLNE3590166)
1 Unit Available
6405 Sonora Drive
6405 Sonora Dr, DeCordova, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2083 sqft
LEASE- 3-2-2+ BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED CUSTOM CRAFTSMAN STYLE OPEN CONCEPT HOME IN GATED COUNTRY CLUB. SPACIOUS KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, BREAKFAST BAR, ISLAND, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, BUILT IN DESK.
1 Unit Available
3012 James
3012 James Rd, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1346 sqft
3012 James Available 08/15/20 Full Brick Home close to shopping and schools! - 6 ft privacy fenced in backyard, vaulted ceilings, huge master bath, split floorplan. 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage APPLY @ TXLEC.COM (RLNE3270076)
1 Unit Available
3905 Chippewa Ct
3905 Chippewa Ct, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2069 sqft
Move-in special!! $2,200 a month for 12 months OR 2 weeks Free rent in the second month.
1 Unit Available
7322 Mistletoe Trail
7322 Mistletoe Trl, Hood County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1750 sqft
Great open floor plan 4 bedroom with split bedrooms, nice big kitchen with pantry. 3 guest bedrooms all are about the same size. Separate dining and living area.
1 Unit Available
903 Janis St
903 Janis St, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1650 sqft
HIDEAWAY COVE BEAUTY - You'll love this brand new 3 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage home in a nice quiet subdivision. Large open concept with generous space to move around between the living area, dining nook, and polished kitchen.
1 Unit Available
3114 Weave Court
3114 Weave Ct, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom/2Bath Duplex in Emerald Glen - Property Id: 196696 Very well maintained 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 1544 sq. ft. property in the community of Emerald Glen.
1 Unit Available
3602 Mandy Dr Unit 1
3602 Mandy Dr, Hood County, TX
2 Bedrooms
$800
822 sqft
This great 2 BR duplex is ready for move-in. Very nice side-by-side duplex in a quiet neighborhood. 2 bedroom, 1 full bath with large living room, dining room.
1 Unit Available
104 South Crook
104 S Crook St, Cresson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
This home is in the City of Cresson and is fenced for horses or a couple of cows. The large Master bedroom is attached to the updated bathroom. The owner did keep the 1954 charm in all the right places. Central heat and air was just installed.
1 Unit Available
1089 Grindstone Road
1089 Grindstone Rd, Horseshoe Bend, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1150 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
*BROCK ISD* 2 BEDROOM, 2 FULL BATH* BIG BEDROOMS*GRANITE COUNTERTOPS* FENCED IN BACKYARDS* PETS WELCOME* MINUTES FROM THE SCHOOLS AND EASY ACCESS TO I-20.
1 Unit Available
9160 Putteet Road
9160 Putteet Rd, Hood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1160 sqft
KEY FEATURES: *** FULLY FURNISHED + ALL UTILITIES *** Address : 9160 Putteet Drive, Cresson, TX 76035 ~ NEW CONSTRUCTION ~ FULLY FURNISHED + ALL UTILITIES ~ Single Family Home ~ 3 Bed / 2 Bath ~ 1160 SF ~ NO APPLICATION FEE ~ NO Processing
