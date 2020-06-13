21 Apartments for rent in Granbury, TX with garage
Elizabeth Crockett, second wife of Davy Crockett, one of the heroes of the Alamo siege of 1836, came to live in what became Granbury in 1854 on land that was given to the families of the men who took part in the Texan revolution. Elizabeth Crockett is buried in ActonState Park, which borders the east side of Granbury.
The city of Granbury is in Hood County, Texas, and lies just 35 miles southwest of Fort Worth. Its population is 7,978, as of the 2010 census. The city was founded in 1887 and is named after General Hiram Bronson Granbury, head of the Confederate troops in the area during the American Civil War. See more
Granbury apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.