Glenn Heights, TX
715 Shady Meadow Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

715 Shady Meadow Lane

715 Shady Meadow Lane · No Longer Available
Location

715 Shady Meadow Lane, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 2 story home on oversized homesite with desirable side entry garage. Ceramic tile flooring throughout main areas of first floor. Open kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Spacious master suite is ideal for king size furniture. Master bath features dual sinks, frameless shower and garden soaking tub. Generous second floor bedroom with private bath. Additional full bathroom upstairs for remaining secondary bedrooms. Covered back patio is perfect for outdoor entertaining! This home is a MUST see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Shady Meadow Lane have any available units?
715 Shady Meadow Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 715 Shady Meadow Lane have?
Some of 715 Shady Meadow Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Shady Meadow Lane currently offering any rent specials?
715 Shady Meadow Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Shady Meadow Lane pet-friendly?
No, 715 Shady Meadow Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 715 Shady Meadow Lane offer parking?
Yes, 715 Shady Meadow Lane offers parking.
Does 715 Shady Meadow Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Shady Meadow Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Shady Meadow Lane have a pool?
No, 715 Shady Meadow Lane does not have a pool.
Does 715 Shady Meadow Lane have accessible units?
No, 715 Shady Meadow Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Shady Meadow Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Shady Meadow Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 Shady Meadow Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 Shady Meadow Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

