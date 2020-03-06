627 Magnolia Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 game room parking playground pool garage

Home located right across the street from community pool and playground. Lots of storage. Dual closets in master suite. HUGE under stairs closet. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Appliances provided. Minutes from I35. Game room upstairs. Pets considered. No violent dog breeds. OWNER WILL CONSIDER SECTION 8 - WALKER PROGRAM. Lawn service is required in addition to rent.