Home located right across the street from community pool and playground. Lots of storage. Dual closets in master suite. HUGE under stairs closet. Open floor plan with high ceilings. Appliances provided. Minutes from I35. Game room upstairs. Pets considered. No violent dog breeds. OWNER WILL CONSIDER SECTION 8 - WALKER PROGRAM. Lawn service is required in addition to rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 627 Magnolia Lane have any available units?
627 Magnolia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 627 Magnolia Lane have?
Some of 627 Magnolia Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 627 Magnolia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
627 Magnolia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 627 Magnolia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 627 Magnolia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 627 Magnolia Lane offer parking?
Yes, 627 Magnolia Lane offers parking.
Does 627 Magnolia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 627 Magnolia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 627 Magnolia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 627 Magnolia Lane has a pool.
Does 627 Magnolia Lane have accessible units?
No, 627 Magnolia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 627 Magnolia Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 627 Magnolia Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 627 Magnolia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 627 Magnolia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)