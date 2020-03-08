New Build, be the first to live here. 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2.5 car garage. Mother in law suite has a full bath, walk in closet. Oversized garage with side entry, driveway has enough room for 10 cars. Fence yard for privacy.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 618 Green Mound Drive have any available units?
618 Green Mound Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 618 Green Mound Drive have?
Some of 618 Green Mound Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Green Mound Drive currently offering any rent specials?
618 Green Mound Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.