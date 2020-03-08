All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated March 8 2020 at 3:03 AM

618 Green Mound Drive

618 Green Mound Drive · No Longer Available
Location

618 Green Mound Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
New Build, be the first to live here. 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2.5 car garage. Mother in law suite has a full bath, walk in closet. Oversized garage with side entry, driveway has enough room for 10 cars. Fence yard for privacy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Green Mound Drive have any available units?
618 Green Mound Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 618 Green Mound Drive have?
Some of 618 Green Mound Drive's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Green Mound Drive currently offering any rent specials?
618 Green Mound Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Green Mound Drive pet-friendly?
No, 618 Green Mound Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 618 Green Mound Drive offer parking?
Yes, 618 Green Mound Drive offers parking.
Does 618 Green Mound Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Green Mound Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Green Mound Drive have a pool?
No, 618 Green Mound Drive does not have a pool.
Does 618 Green Mound Drive have accessible units?
No, 618 Green Mound Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Green Mound Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Green Mound Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 618 Green Mound Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 Green Mound Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

