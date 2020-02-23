All apartments in Glenn Heights
521 Magnolia Lane
Last updated February 23 2020 at 10:12 PM

521 Magnolia Lane

521 Magnolia Lane · No Longer Available
Location

521 Magnolia Lane, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
This stunning home in the Magnolia Farms neighborhood offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! The home is currently being repainted to a neutral color throughout. The open floor plan allows for natural light and spacious rooms!. Features include a fireplace, built-in bookcases in the dining room, glass paned cabinets in the kitchen with a window over the sink. The bedrooms are a great size and master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub, and stand up shower. Enjoy a large backyard with a new fence installed in 2018! Tenant will have use of community pool within the neighborhood HOA!l Located near I-35E in the Red Oak ISD - come see this home today!

We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1990, Application Fee: $50, Available 4/10/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 521 Magnolia Lane have any available units?
521 Magnolia Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 521 Magnolia Lane have?
Some of 521 Magnolia Lane's amenities include pet friendly, pool, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 521 Magnolia Lane currently offering any rent specials?
521 Magnolia Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 521 Magnolia Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 521 Magnolia Lane is pet friendly.
Does 521 Magnolia Lane offer parking?
No, 521 Magnolia Lane does not offer parking.
Does 521 Magnolia Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 521 Magnolia Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 521 Magnolia Lane have a pool?
Yes, 521 Magnolia Lane has a pool.
Does 521 Magnolia Lane have accessible units?
No, 521 Magnolia Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 521 Magnolia Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 521 Magnolia Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 521 Magnolia Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 521 Magnolia Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

