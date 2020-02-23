521 Magnolia Lane

Amenities

This stunning home in the Magnolia Farms neighborhood offers 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! The home is currently being repainted to a neutral color throughout. The open floor plan allows for natural light and spacious rooms!. Features include a fireplace, built-in bookcases in the dining room, glass paned cabinets in the kitchen with a window over the sink. The bedrooms are a great size and master bathroom has dual sinks, garden tub, and stand up shower. Enjoy a large backyard with a new fence installed in 2018! Tenant will have use of community pool within the neighborhood HOA!l Located near I-35E in the Red Oak ISD - come see this home today!



We are excited to offer $0 down deposit for this property. Satisfy your deposit requirement with Rhino, sign up begins at $5/ mo per thousand $1,000 in coverage. We will invite you once your application is approved by our leasing office.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1990, Application Fee: $50, Available 4/10/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

