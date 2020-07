Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Lilian custom built home on an oversized corner lot is ready for you move in. Home has 3 bedrooms and an office and 2.1 bathroom. Beautiful crown molding, Granite countertop and kitchen with Stainless steel appliance. Washer and dryer plus a fridge is included in the rent. Application fee $45 per adult.