Glenn Heights, TX
307 Tejas Drive
Last updated April 18 2019 at 11:01 AM

307 Tejas Drive

307 Tejas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

307 Tejas Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
307 Tejas, Glenn Heights, TX - All Brick Home, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Quiet Street in Glenn Heights - This beautiful brick home is only three years old!! You won't find a rental property like this anywhere else in Glenn Heights! Granite counter tops mark the quality and beauty of this tremendous newly built home. You will love the updated interior, beautiful cabinets, and the wonderful open floor plan. The wood floors throughout are easy to keep clean and look beautiful. The yard is over-sized and ready for outdoor fun and games. It backs up to a green space, so it is extra nice to just hang out and have fun. The property sits at the end of a quiet circle drive (cul-de-sac).
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 307 Tejas Drive have any available units?
307 Tejas Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 307 Tejas Drive have?
Some of 307 Tejas Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 307 Tejas Drive currently offering any rent specials?
307 Tejas Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 307 Tejas Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 307 Tejas Drive is pet friendly.
Does 307 Tejas Drive offer parking?
No, 307 Tejas Drive does not offer parking.
Does 307 Tejas Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 307 Tejas Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 307 Tejas Drive have a pool?
No, 307 Tejas Drive does not have a pool.
Does 307 Tejas Drive have accessible units?
No, 307 Tejas Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 307 Tejas Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 307 Tejas Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 307 Tejas Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 307 Tejas Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

