307 Tejas Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

307 Tejas, Glenn Heights, TX - All Brick Home, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom - Quiet Street in Glenn Heights - This beautiful brick home is only three years old!! You won't find a rental property like this anywhere else in Glenn Heights! Granite counter tops mark the quality and beauty of this tremendous newly built home. You will love the updated interior, beautiful cabinets, and the wonderful open floor plan. The wood floors throughout are easy to keep clean and look beautiful. The yard is over-sized and ready for outdoor fun and games. It backs up to a green space, so it is extra nice to just hang out and have fun. The property sits at the end of a quiet circle drive (cul-de-sac).

Come make your home with us and call FBM Property Management today! 972.878.7368, Option 2.



Applications must be completed online at www.fbmproperty.com, by clicking Apply Now. Please know that everyone over the age of 18 must complete an application.



NOTE: Non-refundable Application Fee, Rental Insurance is Required, Housing Voucher is Accepted, Pets subject to approval and additional pet deposit and pet rent increase.



