Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Adorable home with great open concept floor plan. Spacious living room with pretty tiled fireplace, stone like ceramic tile through the dining and kitchen, and textured walls. Gorgeous custom tile back splash in the kitchen with pantry, sliding glass door out to the large back yard and clean neutral colors throughout. The master suite is located at the rear of the home, featuring a walk-in closet, dual sinks and beautiful natural light. Come view this move-in ready home today!