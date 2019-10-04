2114 Mesa Wood Drive

Amenities

Nice single story home in Glenn Heights. This home has new inside paint and all new plank flooring with no carpet. There is a good sized living area with fireplace and a dining area beside the kitchen. Utility room and yard is fenced. Both gas and electric. Single car garage. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. New photos soon.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.