2114 Mesa Wood Drive

Amenities
Nice single story home in Glenn Heights. This home has new inside paint and all new plank flooring with no carpet. There is a good sized living area with fireplace and a dining area beside the kitchen. Utility room and yard is fenced. Both gas and electric. Single car garage. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. New photos soon.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.