Glenn Heights, TX
2114 Mesa Wood Drive
2114 Mesa Wood Drive

2114 Mesa Wood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2114 Mesa Wood Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice single story home in Glenn Heights. This home has new inside paint and all new plank flooring with no carpet. There is a good sized living area with fireplace and a dining area beside the kitchen. Utility room and yard is fenced. Both gas and electric. Single car garage. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years. New photos soon.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2114 Mesa Wood Drive have any available units?
2114 Mesa Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 2114 Mesa Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2114 Mesa Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2114 Mesa Wood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2114 Mesa Wood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 2114 Mesa Wood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2114 Mesa Wood Drive offers parking.
Does 2114 Mesa Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2114 Mesa Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2114 Mesa Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 2114 Mesa Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2114 Mesa Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 2114 Mesa Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2114 Mesa Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2114 Mesa Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2114 Mesa Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2114 Mesa Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

