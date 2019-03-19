All apartments in Glenn Heights
Glenn Heights, TX
1966 Carrington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019

1966 Carrington Drive

1966 Carrington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1966 Carrington Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions* Lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath brick home in Glenn Heights. Open layout and Oversize living area. Breakfast bar opens to the large living area. Enjoy the big backyard for daily activities and entertaining. Convenient to Dallas and surrounding areas. DeSoto School District. Lush Landscape in front yard adds to great curb appeal.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1966 Carrington Drive have any available units?
1966 Carrington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 1966 Carrington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1966 Carrington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1966 Carrington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1966 Carrington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1966 Carrington Drive offer parking?
No, 1966 Carrington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1966 Carrington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1966 Carrington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1966 Carrington Drive have a pool?
No, 1966 Carrington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1966 Carrington Drive have accessible units?
No, 1966 Carrington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1966 Carrington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1966 Carrington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1966 Carrington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1966 Carrington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

