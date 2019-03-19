All apartments in Glenn Heights
Find more places like 1902 Purdue Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
1902 Purdue Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1902 Purdue Drive

1902 Purdue Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1902 Purdue Dr, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Feel right at home in this stunning Glenn Heights house!  A spacious and open living room opens to the dining area full of natural and decorative lighting.  Both full bathrooms offer dual sinks with granite counter tops!  Enjoy outdoor fun in the large fenced back yard!  Two car garage provides easy and remote parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1902 Purdue Drive have any available units?
1902 Purdue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1902 Purdue Drive have?
Some of 1902 Purdue Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Purdue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Purdue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1902 Purdue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1902 Purdue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1902 Purdue Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1902 Purdue Drive offers parking.
Does 1902 Purdue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1902 Purdue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1902 Purdue Drive have a pool?
No, 1902 Purdue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1902 Purdue Drive have accessible units?
No, 1902 Purdue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1902 Purdue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1902 Purdue Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1902 Purdue Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1902 Purdue Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Glenn Heights Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXCedar Hill, TXMidlothian, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXEnnis, TX
Mansfield, TXBalch Springs, TXFarmers Branch, TXHurst, TXForney, TXCoppell, TXBurleson, TXAddison, TXRowlett, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXRichland Hills, TXSouthlake, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District