Feel right at home in this stunning Glenn Heights house! A spacious and open living room opens to the dining area full of natural and decorative lighting. Both full bathrooms offer dual sinks with granite counter tops! Enjoy outdoor fun in the large fenced back yard! Two car garage provides easy and remote parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1902 Purdue Drive have any available units?
1902 Purdue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1902 Purdue Drive have?
Some of 1902 Purdue Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1902 Purdue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1902 Purdue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.