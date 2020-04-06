1623 S Westmoreland Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Rare country find with one of the largest parcels of land in Glenn Heights! Newly renovated home on 2.79 acres of heavily treed area with gorgeous serenity. Extreme privacy with many options for its new owners to build out a pool, a playground area, or a private oasis. The home is a single story with 4 spacious bedrooms (suites), 4 full bathrooms, formal & casual dining, and game room. All rooms take advantage of natural light. Beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors, travertine tile, top notch kitchen appliances, & modern fixtures. 8 foot doors! High ceilings! Home includes 3 brand new AC systems, granite countertops, electric wall oven, & 3 car garage with extra storage. Perfect for any size family! Like new!