Home
/
Glenn Heights, TX
/
1623 S Westmoreland Road
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:59 PM

1623 S Westmoreland Road

1623 South Westmoreland Road · No Longer Available
Location

1623 South Westmoreland Road, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Rare country find with one of the largest parcels of land in Glenn Heights! Newly renovated home on 2.79 acres of heavily treed area with gorgeous serenity. Extreme privacy with many options for its new owners to build out a pool, a playground area, or a private oasis. The home is a single story with 4 spacious bedrooms (suites), 4 full bathrooms, formal & casual dining, and game room. All rooms take advantage of natural light. Beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors, travertine tile, top notch kitchen appliances, & modern fixtures. 8 foot doors! High ceilings! Home includes 3 brand new AC systems, granite countertops, electric wall oven, & 3 car garage with extra storage. Perfect for any size family! Like new!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 S Westmoreland Road have any available units?
1623 S Westmoreland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1623 S Westmoreland Road have?
Some of 1623 S Westmoreland Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 S Westmoreland Road currently offering any rent specials?
1623 S Westmoreland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 S Westmoreland Road pet-friendly?
No, 1623 S Westmoreland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1623 S Westmoreland Road offer parking?
Yes, 1623 S Westmoreland Road offers parking.
Does 1623 S Westmoreland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 S Westmoreland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 S Westmoreland Road have a pool?
Yes, 1623 S Westmoreland Road has a pool.
Does 1623 S Westmoreland Road have accessible units?
No, 1623 S Westmoreland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 S Westmoreland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1623 S Westmoreland Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1623 S Westmoreland Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1623 S Westmoreland Road has units with air conditioning.

