APPLICATION FEE SPECIAL! Get your application fee refunded to your ledger when you lease a Main Street Renewal home within 30 days of applying! Lease a home today!*application fee refund is contingent on a fully executed lease and move in funds paid within 48 hours of application approval. Please contact our office with any questions*Beautiful 3 bedroom home with a spacious open floor plan. Kitchen is stunning with granite countertops and all stainless steel appliances including a refrigerator and built in microwave. This home is great for entertaining your guests. Large backyard. Shopping nearby. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1603 Wavecrest Drive have any available units?
1603 Wavecrest Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1603 Wavecrest Drive have?
Some of 1603 Wavecrest Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 Wavecrest Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1603 Wavecrest Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 Wavecrest Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1603 Wavecrest Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1603 Wavecrest Drive offer parking?
No, 1603 Wavecrest Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1603 Wavecrest Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1603 Wavecrest Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 Wavecrest Drive have a pool?
No, 1603 Wavecrest Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1603 Wavecrest Drive have accessible units?
No, 1603 Wavecrest Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 Wavecrest Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 Wavecrest Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1603 Wavecrest Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1603 Wavecrest Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
