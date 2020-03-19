1506 Waters Edge Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven Property Amenities parking garage

This is a Beautiful 4.2. with two car garage located in Lovely waterfront community.

Great home for a family or someone looking to start a family. This nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a very large living area that opens to the kitchen and breakfast dining area. Master bedroom split from other bedrooms. Very large front and backyard with sprinkler system.