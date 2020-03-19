All apartments in Glenn Heights
1506 Waters Edge Drive
1506 Waters Edge Drive

1506 Waters Edge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Waters Edge Drive, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a Beautiful 4.2. with two car garage located in Lovely waterfront community.
Great home for a family or someone looking to start a family. This nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a very large living area that opens to the kitchen and breakfast dining area. Master bedroom split from other bedrooms. Very large front and backyard with sprinkler system.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Waters Edge Drive have any available units?
1506 Waters Edge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1506 Waters Edge Drive have?
Some of 1506 Waters Edge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Waters Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Waters Edge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Waters Edge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1506 Waters Edge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1506 Waters Edge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1506 Waters Edge Drive offers parking.
Does 1506 Waters Edge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Waters Edge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Waters Edge Drive have a pool?
No, 1506 Waters Edge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Waters Edge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1506 Waters Edge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Waters Edge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 Waters Edge Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Waters Edge Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 Waters Edge Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

