This is a Beautiful 4.2. with two car garage located in Lovely waterfront community. Great home for a family or someone looking to start a family. This nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home has a very large living area that opens to the kitchen and breakfast dining area. Master bedroom split from other bedrooms. Very large front and backyard with sprinkler system.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1506 Waters Edge Drive have any available units?
1506 Waters Edge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1506 Waters Edge Drive have?
Some of 1506 Waters Edge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 Waters Edge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Waters Edge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.