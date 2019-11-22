All apartments in Glenn Heights
141 Milas Court

141 Milas Court · No Longer Available
Location

141 Milas Court, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 1-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room and a spacious family room! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to breakfast nook! Fenced backyard with a covered patio, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out!  Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
Click the link to view the 3D model: https://www.insidemaps.com/app/3dmodel/?projectId=jY5ppBC2rX&env=production.
Qualified resident to receive one month free rent off January's rent if move in on or before December 6th!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Milas Court have any available units?
141 Milas Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
Is 141 Milas Court currently offering any rent specials?
141 Milas Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Milas Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 141 Milas Court is pet friendly.
Does 141 Milas Court offer parking?
Yes, 141 Milas Court offers parking.
Does 141 Milas Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Milas Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Milas Court have a pool?
No, 141 Milas Court does not have a pool.
Does 141 Milas Court have accessible units?
No, 141 Milas Court does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Milas Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 141 Milas Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Milas Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Milas Court does not have units with air conditioning.

