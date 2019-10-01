All apartments in Glenn Heights
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:11 AM

1130 Valley View Dr

1130 Valley View Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1130 Valley View Dr, Glenn Heights, TX 75154

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Duplex for Lease in Glenn Heights. - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex for lease in Glenn Heights. 1112 sq ft. Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Electric Range and Dishwasher. Very spacious living room comes with a fireplace. Vinyl plank flooring through out. There is a covered parking in the back. Laundry room with full size washer dryer connections. Close to highways I-35E and I-20.

Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.

Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.

If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2949468)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 Valley View Dr have any available units?
1130 Valley View Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glenn Heights, TX.
What amenities does 1130 Valley View Dr have?
Some of 1130 Valley View Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 Valley View Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1130 Valley View Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 Valley View Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1130 Valley View Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glenn Heights.
Does 1130 Valley View Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1130 Valley View Dr offers parking.
Does 1130 Valley View Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1130 Valley View Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 Valley View Dr have a pool?
No, 1130 Valley View Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1130 Valley View Dr have accessible units?
No, 1130 Valley View Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 Valley View Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 Valley View Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1130 Valley View Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1130 Valley View Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

