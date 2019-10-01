1130 Valley View Dr

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher parking fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom Duplex for Lease in Glenn Heights. - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex for lease in Glenn Heights. 1112 sq ft. Kitchen is fully equipped with Refrigerator, Electric Range and Dishwasher. Very spacious living room comes with a fireplace. Vinyl plank flooring through out. There is a covered parking in the back. Laundry room with full size washer dryer connections. Close to highways I-35E and I-20.



Please go to our website to schedule appointment or to submit application - www. FortWorthPropertyManager.com.



Please go to www.FortWorthPropertyManager.com/rental-criteria to read our rental criteria.



If you have any questions please call our office at 972-785-8427.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2949468)