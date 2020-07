Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3BD/2BA/1GA home in a well- established neighborhood is located in Glenn Heights. Open floor plan, spacious kitchen with ceramic flooring and breakfast bar that overlooks the cozy living area.



Hughed fenced backyard, great for barbques and entertaining family and friends.



Close to I-35, shopping, parks, schools and variety of restaurants in the area. Desoto ISD